Many parties a burden

The recent revelation by the Registrar of Political Parties that the office has 1,000 applications for the reservation of names for new outfits is worrying. The registrar said 71 political parties are registered in the country and another nine have attained provisional registration.

It is clear that the battle lines are drawn even before we have entered electioneering year. In Kenya, it is uncommon for briefcase political parties to resurrect during the general election and die a natural death soon after.

Understandably, the Kenya Vision 2030 political pillar envisions establishment of an issue-based, people-centred, resulted-oriented and accountable democratic political system.

But many parties are just vehicles to take politicians to their political destination. They are political leaders’ private fiefdoms. Yet others are tribal outfits that masquerade as ‘Wanjiku’s’ political messiahs while, in real fact, their motive is to amass votes from gullible and ignorant voters.

Little wonder that major political parties are suffering from a crisis of confidence among supporters.

Loosely knit political coalitions

Tom Wicker says, "Our political parties exist for no other reason than to win power; they are not ideological to present a particular political philosophy and to persuade voters to accept it.”

Since the reintroduction of multi-party democracy in the early 1990s, Kenyans have witnessed a multiplicity of loosely knit political coalitions, which die immediately after winning elections. Examples are Narc and PNU. Jubilee, too, is on its deathbed.

Methinks that the current political realignments and marriages orchestrated by party leaders are short-term political palliatives and are not a panacea to monstrous problems like economic depression and the pandemic our country faces.

Kenyans should take a leaf from Britain and the US, where there are only two main political parties. More parties are just a political liability.

Mr Muthama is a business management and strategic management lecturer at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), consultant and author. josephmuthama05@gmail.com.