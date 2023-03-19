Many missed the point in Supreme Court gay ruling

Last week, after reading decisions by all the Supreme Court of Kenya Justices in the LGBTQI+ case, I agreed with them on the need to expand civil liberties in Kenya by allowing the registration of a local/national LQBTI+ associations or NGOs. From where I stand, this will provide a platform for healthy and informed local conversation.

Many reacted negatively and seemed to narrowly construe LGBTQI+ issues to mean “unnatural” sexual activity. The case wasn’t actually about that narrow issue and it’s clear many people, due to prejudice, haven't even read the judgement(s).

Throughout this past week, I've taken additional steps to read decisions from eight (8) other countries that have since legalised LGBTQI+. These are countries that are all ahead of Kenya in every major human development indices, enjoy very cordial diplomatic relations with us and have fiercely independent courts.

All the decisions didn't focus on “unnatural” sexual activity. The reasoning is simple — you can't have a law on sexual activity except where there's power imbalance (such as rape or defilement). This is because it will be virtually impossible to enforce such a law as sexual activity of whatever nature and involving adults tends to be consensual and private.

All the decisions focused on more fundamental issues — inherent freedom of association (including housing), right to property (including succession issues) and public health (whatever happens in private — including in heterosexual relations — has public health dimensions, especially on STIs) amongst others.

In other words, civil unions are increasingly being legalised because they intertwine with other rights that the public already enjoys, and not because of sexual activity. And although it may look obvious, it's not easy to define “unnatural” sexual activity, let alone policing it.

I also engaged in unrelated discussions with top global public health professionals and something consistently came out. Their observation is that unlike almost all other parts of the world, HIV/Aids remains worryingly prevalent in Kenya and Sub-Saharan Africa because we approach interventions with “sexual activity” in mind. We put sex ahead of all other parameters of the virus.

Put differently, a HIV/Aids-positive person is more likely to be perceived in Sub-Saharan Africa as a pervert, prostitute or outcast worthy of condemnation and not as a decent human being who in their spaces are likely to have achieved many other wonderful things. Stigma.

In my assessment, the LGBTQI+ conversation in Kenya will need a gradual change of attitude and deliberate engagement to unpack, and that's a healthy engagement that a formally registered and regulated lobby will likely facilitate. It's not about your/our pre-conceived notions of “unnatural” sex.

In any case, statistically, as is the case in any random population like Kenya and elsewhere, 'unnatural' sexual activities are likely already happening. That, my friends, is not and will never be the concern of the law.