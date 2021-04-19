Many Covid-19 deaths among minors worrying

A worrying Covid-19 infection trend is emerging. According to health officials, more than 1,300 children have died of Covid-19 in Brazil recently. This is very serious.

First, the SARS-COV2 has been reported not to infect children as it does adults. The reasons are not clear but it has been postulated that the low expression of angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), the receptor that SARS-COV2 harpoons to gain entry into human cells and tissues, could be the reason for low Covid-19 infections among children.

Secondly, immunologists hypothesise that children’s immune system is not fully developed to the extent of responding by producing the kind of cytokine storm associated with moderate and severe Covid-19 illness among adults. This gives the children immune cells like B and T sufficient time to respond appropriately to SARS-COV2.

There is an urgent need to find out what has changed. Besides, the World Health Organization and other drug approval agencies must collaborate with pharmaceutical companies and get a Covid-19 vaccine suitable for children.

Affected children

As a matter of critical concern, let healthcare providers diagnose children exhibiting Covid-19-like symptoms for the condition. Information from Brazil indicates that since Covid-19 rarely affects children, most health providers delayed testing them.

By the time a test was done, most of the affected children had suffered massive destruction of lungs and inflammation of the heart and other organs, known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome. Treatment of the rare condition is very expensive as it requires immunoglobulin-based drugs, which are hard to get.

The government must activate paediatric epidemiological Covid-19 studies and take appropriate action. The Ministry of Education must also improve provision of non-pharmaceutical materials such as face masks, sanitisers and water and water-dispensing pots in schools to ensure a healthy learning environment.