Mandera taking rightful place in national politics

Mandera County has in the past years made the headlines for all the wrong reasons: From Al-Shabaab attacks to fatal drought and famine, teachers deserting classrooms due to insecurity, tribal clashes during campaigns and inter-clan fighting during voting, counting and declaration of election results.

However, save for a few hitches reported in some polling stations, which IEBC swiftly addressed, and the electoral agency being hit by court orders days to the 2022 General Election, it must have been one of the most peaceful and orderly in Kenya.

The county is home to the Garreh, Degodia, Murule and Mareexaan, Sheikhaal and other small ethnicities grouped together as a ‘corner tribe’. Competition for water and pasture for livestock mostly causes hostilities. Sadly, these are reignited during elections as the groupings compete for the few seats.

However, with the onset of devolution, which created more elective positions, things have changed for the better as communities would form alliances to defeat their competitors. Just like at the national level, Mandera was well organised and peaceful.

Political titans

Worth noting is that erstwhile political titans fell in this election and they honourably conceded. Having held the county hostage for ages, their defeat was the best news for the residents in a long time. The new leaders can focus on serving the people.

United Democratic Movement (UDM), a new party formed by outgoing Governor Ali Roba, caused an upset in the county after fielding many candidates and winning a substantial number of seats. Captain Roba, who is serving out his 10 years, seems to have perfected the art and science of politics as he led a ‘ballot revolution’ against the old guard and political novices alike. UDM got four MPs, the senator, 24 MCAs, the woman representative and the governor.

These former leaders had been in power for more than 30 years collectively but there is no tangible development attributable to them in the county. The MPs have neither spoken in the bicameral Parliament nor sponsored Bills in favour of Mandera. Thanks to the new order, the old Mandera of clashes and chaos is long gone and is now ready to take its rightful place in the national political arena.

Residents hope the new crop of elected leaders will bring the much-needed development that will change the fortunes of Mandera. Key among them, besides rampant poverty, is food security. The residents are tired of topping the list of areas worst hit by drought and famine. The leaders must also ensure that health facilities have medicines, equipment and qualified staff. Infrastructure development to increase access to markets by livestock traders, small-scale farmers and general traders is also vital. And, working with the national government, they should set up police and military posts in the hot spots of Al-Shabaab attacks to enhance security.

Devolution seems to be a godsend for the new team as it has the golden opportunity to turn around the fortunes of Mandera and set a good example for the rest of the northern frontier counties.