Malaria vaccine hero Walter Otieno is a role model

In this country, we have some people who we should be very proud of. This is because our children have a lot to learn from them. A good example is Dr Walter Otieno, a Kenyan scientist who has taken part in ground-breaking medical research and is confident of a malaria-free future. This was after World Health Organisation (WHO) approved the first malaria vaccine , in whose development he was involved.

It was data and insights generated from two years of vaccination at child health clinics from an ongoing pilot programme in Kenya, Ghana and Malawi that informed the approval.

Dr Otieno, who took part in the pilot programme as the principal investigator in Kisumu, hopes nursing mothers will accept the drug. Indeed, his love for children is his greatest motivation. It is this love which makes him enjoy to be seeing healthy children and their happy nursing mothers.

He has been part of research on pneumococcal drug, malaria vaccine in HIV children, malaria vaccine in adults, mechanism of sickle cell trait, protection against malaria in children and malaria drug trial.

Future bright

Dr Otieno has been an expert in a four-month malaria pre-vaccine trial since 2016.Then, he headed the department of paediatrics at Maseno University’s School of Medicine. He worked alongside 280 medical experts — including counsellors, nutrionists, laboratory technicians, clinicians and nurses, as well as pharmacists, doctors and research coordinators.

The study, which took five years, saw an enrollment of 1,631 children aged six weeks to 17 months for their high rate of transmission rates.

Kenya is very lucky to have the likes of Dr Otieno, an ordinary human being who was born in Yimbo, Siaya County. It is learning from them that will make the future bright for us all .

Notably, medicine was not the iconic medical doctor’s choice and he only gave it a try when a friend encouraged him to take it up. This should teach our students that they can be successful in any field if they are serious with their studies.