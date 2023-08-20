Malaria-free Kenya is within reach under devolved health

Kenya has made tremendous progress towards a malaria-free status, almost halving the prevalence of the disease in the 2010s decade. That was as a result of, first, concerted efforts of the government and its partners and communities.

The second factor is strategic implementation of lifesaving tools like the progressive scale-up of various interventions, such as insecticide-treated mosquito nets (ITNs), indoor residual spraying with insecticides (IRS) and diagnosis and treatment using artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACTs).

But malaria remains a top 10 cause of death in Kenya and leading killer of children under five. At risk are 70 per cent of the population, including 13 million endemic zones and 19 million in highland epidemic-prone and seasonal transmission areas.

The 3.4 million malaria cases in 2021 presented a significant health burden for the country with 15 per cent of non-admitted hospital visits. Malaria can overwhelm health facility capacity. In the lake endemic region, nearly 20 per cent of children tested positive for the disease during peak season. Overall, WHO data show over 12,000 malaria deaths in 2021.

Economic costs

Several counties have been affected by malaria, one of the oldest and deadliest diseases known to humankind, while others are said to have high risk of infection. But several ‘malaria elimination’ counties have consistently recorded very low incidences.

Malaria has imposed substantial economic costs, jeopardising the achievement of sustainable development goals. Besides school absences, it contributes to memory and attention challenges in school children. It is a leading cause of worker absenteeism, causing 5.8 million days of work to be missed every year—the equivalent of 23,000 workers.

Yet malaria is preventable and treatable. Prioritising prevention and control measures at the county level is critical to the national vision for zero malaria. Notably, this was discussed by the Council of Governors at last week’s Eighth Devolution Conference.

Threats to malaria control mean continued focus of effort and availability of resources. Malaria parasite resistance and mutation; increasingly insecticide-resistant mosquitoes; and new invasive species of mosquito, such as the Anopheles stephensi mosquito detected in Marsabit, must be overcome.

Changing temperatures, longer rainy seasons and moving populations will make malaria more unpredictable. Hopefully, malaria will be discussed at the key national and regional moment, the Africa Climate Summit, scheduled for Nairobi next month.

Raising awareness

Yesterday (August 20)was World Mosquito Day. It aims at raising awareness about the causes and prevention of malaria and fundraising for research into the cure. To reinvigorate the fight requires financial support and political will. That includes supporting expanded community health worker programmes, better digital tools to monitor and detect disease and strengthen supply chains via local manufacturing.

Sustainability towards zero malaria is key, which calls for enhanced collaboration with partners like The Zero Malaria Campaign Coalition (ZMCC), a driving force for sustainable change, bringing together leading actors in the malaria war with the Zero Malaria Starts With Me movement in Kenya.

Malaria interventions are essential to primary healthcare and universal health coverage. Pathways to primary healthcare include focus on health promotion and prevention, multi-sectoral approaches, addressing the social determinants of health, and innovative domestic financing.