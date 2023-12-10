Making rape in marriage a crime can boost SGBV war

Every year, the period between November 25 and December 10 is commemorated globally as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women Human Rights Day, 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

The champions for women’s rights increase their voices in calling for the prevention and elimination of all forms of violence against women, especially sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

The theme for this year is “UNITE! Invest to prevent violence against women” with the hashtag #NoExcuse. As statistics show, women and girls suffer severe forms of gender-based violence—including sexual, emotional, physical and psychological abuse. It is appreciated that such violence has severe consequences that negatively impact their lives.

One silent ‘scourge’ that is rarely discussed is marital rape, and especially within the African context. To many, such a violation seems absurd and far-fetched and cannot seemingly occur in a marriage.

The argument advanced by those who belong to this school of thought is that a husband ‘cannot’ rape his wife where the covenant of marriage exists. If anything, he would be ‘enjoying’ that which he is ‘entitled’ as a man in order to ‘quench’ his ‘thirst’; after all, he has ‘needs’ that must be satisfied.

Marital rape refers to any non-consensual sexual acts committed by a spouse. Such an offence occurs when the victim is unable to consent, when force is used or when a threat of force is used.

It is appreciated that sexual violence, in its very nature, and especially rape, carries with it stigma that prevents the victims—and this may include married women—from reporting such violations; hence, most of them tend to go silent on the same and suffer silently.

Within the African setting, which is mainly patriarchal, women are not seen in most cases as distinct human beings in their wholesome selves; they are viewed as subordinate to men. Such notions are equally backed by a people’s culture and traditions, laced with stereotypes, especially where dowry is paid and the woman, now a wife, becomes the man’s ‘property’.

The misconceived notion that a wife is not entirely entitled to her own body gives birth to the misconception that she can be used in whatever manner her spouse deems fit in the performance of her wifely ‘duties’. Where men feel that sex with their wives is their right—and its denial means they are to take it however and whenever they want it—breeds grounds for abuse and violence, in essence, being SGBV.

Statistics on marital rape may be inadequate but such severe forms SGBV do occur. Globally, at least over 50 countries have criminalised marital rape. However, the Sexual Offences Act, 2006 does not recognise the offence of marital rape; in fact, it provides for an exemption, under Section 43 (5).

Since the law, arguably, ‘permits’ the perpetration of such an offence, then women in marriages who suffer from the violence seem to have no recourse.

The recognition that such vices arise in the context of marriage should be the continued wake-up call needed to engage with the subject and adequately amend our laws to reflect our present realities. Women in marriages should equally be protected against SGBV, including marital rape. All women are entitled to relish in their womanhood and thrive in their femininity in a world free of SGBV.

Society must reflect on the subject of rape in the context of marriage and call for its criminalisation. Marriage is NO excuse to rape a wife.



