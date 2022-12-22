Making Kenya top hub should be our pastime

President William Ruto has actively courted investors to set up base in Kenya, promoting the country as a top investment hub. Three major factors guide investors and developers to invest in a country or county.

The first is the economic fundamentals. Economic fundamentals in an economy are determined by six major factors. The first is the rate at which businesses and jobs can grow, which signifies a good working operating environment.

The second is resilience of the economy to shocks like climate change, global inflation and civil wars and other conflicts that may occur.

The third is the quality and affordability of infrastructure, an enabling factor for manufacturing and industrialisation, which leads to growth.

The fourth is the level of skills possessed by the population, the workforce and overall quality of education and the research outputs from such countries and counties. That calls for investment in good and functional education systems supported by robust research and development financing to make the labour force.

Quality of the environment

The fifth is the sector make-up of the economy, including areas that have high capacity to drive growth and development. The six is the quality of the environment, including the liveability determined by reduction in pollution, traffic congestion and security arrangements.

The second major driver of investment is determined by five key elements. One, the vision of the country or county—like the Kenya Vision 2030. Two, the plan to achieve the vision and development goals. Three, the attitude and consistency of the leadership in delivering growth and development. Four, the quality of management available. Five, the availability of information and data for effective decision-making.

The third is practicabilities of making investments, determined by population, land, planning systems, taxation regimes and incentives, construction costs and access to finance.



