Make workplace breastfeeding work

World Breastfeeding Week is internationally commemorated every August 1-7.

The theme for the 2023 celebrations is “Let’s make breastfeeding and work, work!” This year’s campaign focuses on promoting practices that can help to support workplace-related breastfeeding.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says more than half a billion women are not given essential maternity protections in national laws.

WHO notes that require employees to provide employers with paid breaks and facilities for breastfeeding. Besides, fewer than half of infants under six months are exclusively breastfed.

This calls for more campaigns to create awareness. Organisations and employers need to enact support measures such as provision of adequate time for expressing milk, flexible schedules and access to child care. Other ways of support include part-time work options, access to suitable facilities and family-friendly policies.

Breastfeeding, a process by which breast milk is fed to a child, has various benefits to the infant. A mother’s milk contains leukocytes, which aid in fighting disease-causing micro-organisms. This helps to keep a child fit and free from harmful bacteria.

A healthy body translates to fast growth while also cutting medical bills that could otherwise be incurred by the family.

Breastfed children have lower risk to asthma, obesity, type 1 diabetes and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Benefits include perfect nutrition and brain power while building a special bond with mother.

We need to raise fit babies who will be the movers of the economy by effecting measures that allow future generations to realise conducive growth and development.

Employers providing conducive environment for nursing mothers boosts productivity. It motivates women to give more work output once they resume to normal schedules. Giving maternal leave is opportunity for recruitment of other staff with diverse means of completing tasks, growing the organisation.



