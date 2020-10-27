Make ward fund 15 per cent

A major problem in Africa is that we make laws hastily to suit temporal situations or with certain leaders in mind, then soon discover we have to review them.

In 2010, we had the Bomas draft, which had the positions of PM, two deputies and Official Opposition Leader but which was mutilated in one swoop by politicians in Naivasha to block certain leaders from occupying them.

Today, there are talks to water down the position of Deputy President, targeting the holder of the office, again driven by personal grudges and shortsightedness.

We welcome the proposal to send 35pc of total national revenue to Counties but the idea of devolution was not to get resources and create another central government at County headquarters but to get the bulk of resources directly to the villages, where voters should identify local development priorities.

The proposed 5pc out of total county revenue is thus insignificant. We demand a minimum of 15pc.

In the 35pc proposal, Nakuru would for example get approximately Ksh 18b from National Government and about Ksh 2b revenue from local taxes making total revenue of about Ksh 20b. 5pc would be only Ksh 1b leaving a whopping 19b at the county headquarters.

A maximum of Ksh 14b making 70pc should be set aside for recurrent expenses as per the law and out of the Ksh 6b for development, Ksh 3b should be left for flagship projects by the Executive and Ksh 3b should go to the wards. That translates to 15pc of the total Ksh 20b county revenue.

Oversight role

It's unfair that constituencies under CDF are given up to Ksh 100million annually to undertake only three functions yet the Ward kitty is given peanuts and still expected to run over 14 county functions including roads, bridges, water, health, ECDs, agriculture, ICT, sports and general empowerment.

And we need to clear the notion that this fund will be given to the MCAs to control. The role of MCAs is only to help the communities identify and prioritise projects as per the budget available and send them to the County Executives for implementation.

We invite a model where MCAs only play an oversight role in management of the kitty. What would matter to any genuine ward representative is to ensure projects identified are carried out professionally and on time.

If this structure is in place, we will need only five years to clear all the basic needs of the people such as roads, water and health and after that, we move to putting resources to economic empowerment programmes like irrigation and setting up agro processing plants.

We should do the right thing if we are serious we are making a Constitution for posterity and genuine about our concern for sustainable transformation in the rural communities. We should give to the people what is rightfully theirs without making them feel it's a favour or appeasement to make them pass the Bill.