Make voting mandatory to end apathy

Elderly voter

Eighty seven-year-old Kelemendina Namuyemba leaves a polling station in the company of her son, Patrick Wanjala Sululu, after casting her ballot at Sikusi Primary School polling station in Kabuchai Constituency, Bungoma County, during the by-election of March 04, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Njau Gitu

Governance, Policy and strategy adviser

What you need to know:

  • Heavy penalties should be imposed on those who fail to vote without a valid reason.
  • This should be viewed as civic duty and a responsibility towards good governance.

Since the promulgation of the current Constitution in 2010, Kenya has conducted two general elections — in 2013 and 2017. It would be prudent to critically examine the extent to which legitimacy for leadership through these elections has been achieved.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.