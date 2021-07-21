Make task force on radio gambling more inclusive

David Omwoyo

MCK chief executive David Omwoyo who lamented that some of the media houses were luring Kenyans into fictitious betting activities.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Whereas other gaming activities are regulated by and raise revenue for the government, legal and other sectoral pundits have raised their concerns over an increase in gambling through paybill numbers by players including FM radio stations.

