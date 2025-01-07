Make schools friendly to those with disabilities

In Kenya, approximately 13 million children are enrolled in primary and secondary schools. While the Ministry of Education officially recognises about 200,000 learners with disabilities, the true number is likely much higher.

Stigma, lack of support, and prohibitive costs prevent an estimated 50 per cent more children from accessing education.

Many students with disabilities are forced to attend special needs schools or travel long distances to find suitable institutions, often leading to segregation, isolation and stigma. Tragically, these educational facilities are underfunded and lack essential infrastructure and resources.

Transportation poses significant challenges for children with disabilities, making daily commutes costly and difficult. The scarcity of specialised teachers, interpreters and caregivers exacerbates the situation, and most schools lack accessible environments.

Classrooms and washrooms typically do not feature ramps, adapted desks, or other appropriate facilities. Learning materials are prohibitively expensive—a textbook that costs Sh300 may cost five times that in Braille, and a Braille pen can cost up to Sh100,000 compared to a regular pen at just Sh10. While the Ministry of Education allocates Sh12,000 per primary school learner, the actual cost of providing quality education for children with disabilities is nearly six times that amount.

These barriers contribute to alarmingly high dropout rates, particularly among girls with disabilities.

Despite these challenges, we can find some solace in recent progress. In 2018, the Cabinet approved the Persons with Disabilities Bill, and the Ministry of Education introduced a new special needs policy and curriculum, both of which have significantly advanced inclusive education.

The Persons with Disabilities Bill aims to promote affirmative action, frame disability as a human rights issue, and hold both national and county governments accountable for eradicating stigma and discrimination.

The Bill has passed through the National Assembly and is awaiting Senate approval. Swift legislative action is crucial for its implementation.

Various organisations are now providing access to digital Braille literacy technology, enabling individuals with disabilities to develop essential skills.

The government must build on these achievements and ensure that the competency-based curriculum directly addresses the stigma surrounding disability that persists in many homes, schools and communities.

We need a dedicated task force to collect accurate data on learners with disabilities. This task force must issue clear recommendations to ensure equitable educational opportunities.

Additionally, active citizens could volunteer to map their communities, identifying those in need and forwarding this information to local MPs.

This grassroots effort can also include the creation of inclusive schools, reinforcing the principle that every child deserves equal access to education.

All children, including those with disabilities, must be afforded the chance to learn and thrive.