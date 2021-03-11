Make return of all students to school priority

Central Primary School

Ms Emily Matelong, a teacher at Central Primary School in Eldoret, takes Class Six pupils through a maths lesson in January 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Yvonne Arunga

Country director-Kenya and Madagascar

Save the Children

A year to the day after Covid-19 landed in Kenya, the pandemic has not only robbed millions of children of education, safety and health but also childhood and a chance to build a future.

