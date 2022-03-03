Make PWDs’ welfare top agenda item in elections

Azimio rally

Members of the public at a political campaign rally at Kisii Sports Club on March 3, 2022.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Davis Basweti Ombane

What you need to know:

In the past, PWDs were discriminated against and excluded from the political, social and economic spheres.

Political parties and candidates should draft manifestos inclined towards improving the general well-being of PWDs. 

The Persons with Disabilities Bill 2022, sponsored by National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya, is a huge step for the welfare of persons with disabilities (PWDs). It seeks goodies for them, like compelling the private and public sectors to reserve at least five per cent of jobs.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.