Make PWDs’ welfare top agenda item in elections

The Persons with Disabilities Bill 2022, sponsored by National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya, is a huge step for the welfare of persons with disabilities (PWDs). It seeks goodies for them, like compelling the private and public sectors to reserve at least five per cent of jobs.

In the past, PWDs were discriminated against and excluded from the political, social and economic spheres. Five months to the August 9 general election, there is a need for urgent action for political parties and candidates to draft manifestos inclined towards improving the general well-being of PWDs.

The right to political participation for PWDs is at the heart of democracy. This may encompass forming or joining a political party, vying for elective office, exercising the freedom of expression, participating in politics and following and commenting on political news in the media.

The progressive United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities is the top-tier champion of PWD inclusion in politics. World Bank data shows 15 per cent of the world’s population have a form of disability, with a million in Kenya.

Empowered politically

PWDs are active citizens. They require to be empowered and engaged politically by creating an accessible and enabling environment — which is, clearly, missing in the intensified party campaigns. When PWDs fully participate in politics, they can influence development and implementation of critical laws and policies that shape their daily lives.

First, make election procedures, facilities and materials more accessible to PWDs. Access to election information should be tailored to enabling PWDs to make informed and sound decisions at the ballot.

Polling stations and campaign podiums or grounds must be safe and accessible for their ease of movement and political parties project a sign language interpreter on big screens at campaign rallies.

Secondly, expand opportunities for participation in political life beyond voting and elections. Closely and actively involve PWDs in policy development through their representative organisations and own nominated and elected members.

Presidential race

It is encouraging to see gospel music star-turned-politician Reuben Kigame, who has visual impairment, in the presidential race. In a recent television interview, I was very impressed by his policy articulation and selfless commitment to serve the nation.

Thirdly, increase awareness of PWDs’ right to political participation by ensuring election officials overseeing the elections, including party agents, have comprehensive training on non-discrimination on the basis of disability. Civic education for PWDs about their inalienable political rights is crucial for full biodiversity and inclusivity in our electoral processes as envisioned in SDGs and Kenya Vision 2030.

Fourth, make concerted efforts towards systematic, reliable and accurate data for the national and county governments to inform allocation of resources and implementation of policy frameworks on PWDs. Also, fund civil society and PWD bodies to mobilise their registration as voters.