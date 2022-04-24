Make polls a turning point

Past elections in Kenya have been characterised by two major variables: Dissatisfaction with the results and recycling of incompetent, inept non-performers.

Consequently, the hue and cry that ensues is too much. Even worse, it takes five years for a solution to be unveiled. And, in most cases, the cycle is retained without amendments.

It is noteworthy that we recognise that change is not an easy thing for human beings to embrace. When the winds of change blow, some will build walls but many more will erect windmills to ride it.

Elections are a great opportunity for the citizens to exercise their rights and choose leadership that is keen on bringing a paradigm shift in development. Party politics and tribal jingoism have tended to negate all that is within the spirit of our national anthem. We vote along tribal and party lines and not on a sound manifesto and track record of a leader.

And that has catastrophic effects. Fifty-nine years after Independence, the rate of development is still very low courtesy of poor leadership and the mindset of ‘Wanjiku’, who believes that nothing new is bound to happen. This level of despondency has marred our elections to a large extent.

Political style

From the viewpoint of the mass public, leadership succession is the most visible and salient aspect of politics. Change of the political guard, whether through election or a coup, is important not only because it concerns power and the powerful but also its implications for change. New leaders may mean new policies, a new political style or change in government performance and responsiveness.

By contrast, continuity in political leadership may imply continuity in public policies as well. Thus, the importance of succession is not the process but its expected impact. And the key question is not who wins but whether who wins makes a difference.

Let voters not be swayed by greed but look at the big picture. Give a chance to the youth, persons with disabilities and women to inject new policies to help in advancing the needs and desires of the marginalised. It’s about affecting the desired change.