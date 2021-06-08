Make peace with nature

World Environment Day

Valerie Adhiambo (left) and Charity Njeri, both Grade 6 pupils at Ronald Ngala Primary School, plant a tree seedling on the banks of Nairobi River on June 5, 2021 to mark the World Environment Day.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Angela Muathe

Communications and Advocacy Manager

WACI Health

What you need to know:

  • Increasing weather-related disasters is a security threat, causing conflict over natural resources.
  • Work must be scaled up towards protecting and restoring ecosystems to safeguard communities and natural habitats.

It is time we increased awareness and action for the environment as it affects all facets of our lives. Surface temperatures have increased, rainfall patterns have changed and Kenya’s economy is dependent on climate-sensitive sectors such as agriculture, water, energy, wildlife and tourism. The increasing weather-related disasters is a security threat, causing conflict over natural resources.

