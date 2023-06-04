Make partnerships, unlock the power of energy data

Kenya this week hosts the 8th African Petroleum Data Management Forum for nine countries on the continent and Norway. As the theme “Collaborative data management: Unlocking the potential of energy data in Africa” suggests, harnessing the power of data to reach the continent’s energy potential will take a team effort.

The four-day event will see Kenya, South Africa, Angola, Uganda, Ghana, Tanzania, Mozambique, Zanzibar and Somalia, as well as Norway, a global leader in the sector, engage in discussions in a bid to shape the future of data management in Africa.

Data drives innovation, which is instrumental in transforming societies. And in a rapidly changing world characterised by the imperative of energy progression, data becomes the cornerstone upon which informed decisions are made, strategies developed and sustainable futures built.

The energy landscape across Africa is dynamic and diverse. Every country has its own unique set of circumstances. But we all agree on the need for sustainable exploitation of the natural resources we are endowed with, tapping the emerging renewable energy markets and managing data for greater efficiency. We must find ways of working together.

Sparking innovation

Besides sharing insights, experiences and best practices, necessary in sparking innovation, such forums are key in forging collaborations, partnerships and networks. The experience shared by our Norwegian partners will be invaluable; the Nordic giant has been on the forefront of the unfolding energy transition. We will learn from their journey, draw inspiration from their successes and adapt their best practices to our own unique contexts.

In the end what matters are the following core principles. First, inclusivity and equity. We must strive to ensure that our nations, regardless of size or level of development, have access to the tools, skills and resources required for effective data management. Nobody should be left behind.

By ensuring that data management practices are accessible to all, we foster a sense of shared responsibility in shaping our energy futures and unleashing the collective immense potential of our continent.

Foster trust

Secondly, ethics and responsibility. As custodians of vast amounts of data, we must recognise the immense responsibility that comes with it. We must prioritise the protection of personal privacy, ensure data security and uphold the highest ethical standards in data management. By doing so, we can foster trust among our citizens and create an environment that encourages the free and responsible flow of data.

Lastly, collaboration. None of us can overcome the challenges we face in isolation. It is through collaboration, across borders and sectors, that we will find the most innovative and sustainable solutions. Let us break down the silos that hinder progress and work together to build a robust data ecosystem that benefits everyone.

Clearly, pooling our expertise, resources and ideas will unlock new synergies, accelerate progress and collaboratively address pressing global energy challenges.