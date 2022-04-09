Make no mistake, the BBI will ‘be on the ballot’ come August 9

Since expressing his views regarding the defeat of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) at the Supreme Court, Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has been mercilessly pounded by trolls over what they see as his change of direction on the issue.

Even when we provide video and audio clips that demonstrate the consistency of his calls for caution in the pursuit of BBI, they are routinely ignored because paying attention to them would spoil the fun. Fortunately, the record of his consistency remains for posterity to judge him. For example, after the defeat of the BBI at the Court of Appeal, he told a well-attended press conference on August 20 last year that although there were positive elements in BBI, persisting in its implementation was inimical to the welfare of Kenyans.

"The long-drawn BBI process has been taxing to Kenyans; it has sapped their energies and attention, and has tested their patience to no limit," he said, adding that the country should now focus on "more pressing matters that are crying out for attention."

BBI campaign

He further asked the President to reallocate the funds intended for the BBI campaign to more urgent and pressing national matters, including post-Covid recovery efforts.

Earlier on, during the consultative sessions at the Bomas of Kenya, he insisted that the appointment of the Judiciary Ombudsman should be made by the Judiciary itself, not the Executive, while his calls to “underpin the need to tame our public debt” were ignored.

Since then, a lot of water has passed under the bridge. Mr Mudavadi and the ANC have further re-examined the needs and realities of Kenyans. For example, copious amounts of time have been spent drafting the ANC manifesto, in the process becoming the first party to release its 2022 manifesto. This treatise proposes unique approaches to national economic transformation which greatly impugn the relevance of the BBI.

What is more, the new partnership under the Kenya Kwanza Coalition has entailed establishment of common ground on key national issues. And it’s been quite easy really, considering the numerous areas of convergence, particularly in regard to the economic empowerment of ordinary Kenyans.

There were two areas in BBI that clearly excited Mr Mudavadi, both of them involving securing sufficient funding for the devolved units. This was through increase of budgetary allocation to the counties from 15 to 35 per cent of the audited annual Government revenues, and through the creation of Ward Funds.

But, as he asked last August, do we need a whole BBI behemoth to achieve this? Must the country bear the other totally unnecessary burdens such as massive increase in the size of Government and the blatant infringement on the principals of separation of powers as was being proposed through the introduction of the Judiciary Ombudsman?

Mr Mudavadi’s political competitors are unsure about how to deal with the BBI project. This is because there are two issues that will greatly impact the August elections.

The first is the economic offerings by the different coalitions. Whether we like it or not, the allure of big projects as the political carrot — superhighways, railways, stadiums, hospitals and all — have been replaced by the clamour for assurances of personal welfare.

People have realised you can die of starvation even when the big road passes nearby. And the big hospital doesn't mean you won't call a medical Harambee whenever you fall sick. What people are yearning for is economic empowerment so that they can afford services. In other words, they want money in their pockets.

They will be asking, between the promise of Sh6,000 to those who are indigent on one hand and the assurance of economic empowerment on the other, which should they vote for?

Secondly, BBI will be on the ballot in August.

One side has said if they win reggae will resume immediately. The other says changing the Constitution is not a priority and that in any case, BBI is a burden too heavy to carry. These are issues that must be addressed, and not necessarily through memes.