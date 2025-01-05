Make Lapsset a corridor for green innovation

The Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) Corridor is a key infrastructure project that reflects Kenya’s ambition to become a regional economic hub.

To fully realise its potential, however, Kenya and its partners must adopt sustainable practices and become a model for green infrastructure. Integrating renewable energy into Lapsset not only enhances its economic value but also delivers significant climate benefits for both the government and communities along the corridor.

Kenya is a global leader in renewable energy, with over 90 per cent of its electricity coming from geothermal, hydro, wind and solar sources. The Lapsset corridor traverses regions rich in renewable resources, including wind, sunlight and geothermal potential.

By incorporating solar-powered ports in Lamu, wind-driven industrial parks in Isiolo, and geothermal-supported railways, Lapsset can become a leading example of sustainable infrastructure. This integration would also attract global climate financing, crucial for ensuring long-term sustainability.

To ensure Lapsset becomes a green energy nexus, first, the government must introduce fiscal incentives to attract private sector investment in renewable energy projects along the corridor.

These could include tax breaks for green infrastructure, grants for research and development, and public-private partnership models to fund renewable energy initiatives.

Second, the government should revise national development plans to explicitly include green infrastructure targets and link them to the various phases of Lapsset. Third, the government must strengthen regulations governing renewable energy use in large infrastructure projects.

This includes mandating energy-efficient technologies in construction phases, implementing energy audits, and setting benchmarks for carbon reduction.

Additionally, local communities, particularly those in underdeveloped counties, should be directly involved in the development process. Community-based renewable energy initiatives, such as wind farms and solar-powered irrigation systems, will create jobs and also help to reduce reliance on unsustainable energy sources, thus improving local living standards.

The economic returns from integrating renewable energy into Lapsset are considerable. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, every dollar invested in renewable energy generates between $3 and $8 in economic benefits.

For Kenya, this could mean economic growth and profound social benefits. These include reducing energy poverty, providing reliable electricity to rural communities, and empowering local entrepreneurs through solar-powered businesses.

Despite the compelling case for a green Lapsset corridor, several challenges need to be addressed. One significant barrier is the high initial capital requirement for renewable energy infrastructure.

Another challenge is the technological and logistical hurdles of implementing renewable energy solutions in remote regions. Furthermore, achieving the green energy vision for Lapsset will require coordinated efforts across multiple sectors, including transportation, energy and land use planning.

The government should explore blended finance models to reduce risks and attract international investors. Investing in local workforce training and adapting infrastructure to regional contexts is essential.

Strong cross-ministerial collaboration and governance will be key to maintaining sustainability goals throughout the project.

Investing in a sustainable Lapsset is also an investment in the future. By enhancing energy resilience, Kenya will contribute to the global fight against climate change.

A successful green Lapsset would serve as a model for other African nations on developments that are economically viable and environmentally sustainable. Moreover, a green corridor would help in securing long-term funding from global institutions focused on climate change.

Let us seize this opportunity and position Lapsset as a model for Africa’s future sustainable development.