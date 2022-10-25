Make Kenya top destination

Kenya is crossed by a very important latitude, the Equator. Thus, at no time is the sun far; hence, it’s never too cold or too hot. Such a climate is good for tourism.

Winter conditions at the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn are so hostile that most of the animals and plants hibernate while man is restricted indoors. That leads to severe flu, vitamin D deficiency and other cold-related hardships. With the wealthy ever looking for temporary homes during this season, our country should be available, attractive, safe and secure for visitors.

We have hundreds of insects, birds, fishes and animals not found elsewhere. How about the ocean and its sandy beaches, natural forests, plains, the Rift Valley, lakes and rivers? Unfortunately, we are not keen on preservation of the conditions that sustain the natural resources. We could end up giving all this away to environmental degradation.

Mountain climbing

Team building groups are fond of mountain climbing. We need to have planned trips, business offers and vigorous marketing within and without. Were Mt Kilimambogo to host a Christmas or New Year event at the peak, wouldn’t many attend it?

Embu has always hosted world-class high-altitude athletes for training; why doesn’t the county host a major world, regional or national event? The Rift Valley, Bogoria hot springs and flamingos are not a common feature. Wake from your slumber!

I once went to Fourteen Falls on Athi River, and paid a fee to Kiambu County for sightseeing but there is not even a toilet there. The road is extremely bumpy.

We must mind the security of visitors, maintain a clean environment, be fair in pricing, build world-class hotels and observe general discipline, including how what and where we drive. Let’s have safety.