Make Kenya a sanitation powerhouse

As Kenya readies to host the Water and Sanitation Investors Conference (WASIC), one can only laud its vision for universal access to sanitation and hygiene by building a vibrant sanitation economy and wooing investments.

Kenya’s sanitation economy could be worth $2.8 billion, probably shattering long-held views of sanitation being the ‘dirty side’ of water or waste. That can be the next frontier for impact investment.

Global progress on sustainable development goal (SDG) target 6.2 (on universal access to sanitation) lags severely behind, and countries must build resilient sanitation economies that can provide safely managed sanitation to millions while hedging against environmental and health risks.

With the possibility to generate jobs, livelihoods and businesses along a robust value chain built around toilets, national sanitation economies offer prospects for social and financial returns on investment.

Over the years, Kenya has focused on building the sanitation sector’s institutional and regulatory frameworks to attract financing.

Scaling up sanitation solutions

Consistent and deliberate efforts to deliver constitutional rights to sanitation services include the 2021 National Water and Sanitation Strategy, which recognises the need for sewers and non-sewered sanitation.

In emerging markets, where small and medium-sized enterprises create 70 per cent of formal jobs, the sanitation economy can create even more jobs.

By scaling up sanitation solutions, we’re not just improving public health but also investing in local economies and supply chains. With women entrepreneurs often leading the sanitation and menstrual hygiene sectors, investing in them strengthens the societies and economies that they fuel.

The saying “Tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today” is especially true on our rapidly warming planet. But amid the harsh realities of climate change, an opportunity exists: Building a circular sanitation economy that reduces methane emissions and sustainably reuses wastewater.

Climate-induced floods devastate sanitation and hygiene access. Investing in climate-resilient water, sanitation, and hygiene infrastructure strengthens resilience against these disasters.

Global water and sanitation leaders

And nature-based systems can pre-emptively reduce emissions. A circular sanitation approach holds huge potential of reusing 3.8 trillion litres of human waste yearly.

Strategic investments are needed to make Kenya the sanitation powerhouse it can be. The market is ready for investment, with over 39 of 64 utilities receiving ratings of ‘BB’ and above for their creditworthiness after evaluation by the national regulator.

With global water and sanitation leaders attending WASIC, the economic and social returns of investment in sanitation must be spotlighted front and centre.

Actors like the UN’s Sanitation and Hygiene Fund (SHF) are committed to partnering with countries such as Kenya to build a thriving sanitation economy and menstrual health and hygiene market.

There, all women and girls can exercise their agency as consumers, as members of the economic workforce and the community fabric.