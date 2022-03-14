Make it one voter, six trees

Justin Muturi tree planting

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi plants a tree. Climate change is a global challenge that requires a global response. Kenya economic sectors such as agriculture and tourism are vulnerable to climatic changes.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  George Manyali

Climate change is a global challenge that requires a global response. Kenya economic sectors such as agriculture and tourism are vulnerable to climatic changes. To mitigate the impacts of climate change, the government established a national team, Kenya Climate Change Working Group, which works with civil society organisations on climate change adaptations. It has come up with relevant policies and legislation.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.