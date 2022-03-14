Make it one voter, six trees

Climate change is a global challenge that requires a global response. Kenya economic sectors such as agriculture and tourism are vulnerable to climatic changes. To mitigate the impacts of climate change, the government established a national team, Kenya Climate Change Working Group, which works with civil society organisations on climate change adaptations. It has come up with relevant policies and legislation.

UN Environment (Unep) says Kenya imports more motorcycles than cars, doubling its fleet every 7-8 years. Sadly, boda boda are estimated to be 10 times more polluting per mile than a matatu. Motorcycles, and motor vehicles, emit carbon dioxide to the environment, which contributes to global warming.

The climate body has proposed measures, or “entry points to climate change adaptation” — among them forest restoration, which involves afforestation and reforestation. Hence, it recognises tree planting as crucial in climate change adaptation.

At the August 9 general election, voters will cast the ballot for candidates in six elective positions of President, Governor, Senator, MP, County Woman Rep and MCA. Politicians are already showing off fleets of cars and boda boda as they hunt for votes, increasing the amount of carbon dioxide emitted.

The simple scientifically proven method of capturing the toxic gas is to plant trees, which will absorb and store it harmlessly. A mature tree can absorb 48 pounds (22 kilogrammes) of carbon dioxide a year. In a year, an acre of forest can absorb twice the carbon dioxide emitted yearly by the average car.

If we believe in our democracy, we should believe in our environment. For every vote you plan to cast, plant a tree for its remembrance and elimination of poisonous gases from atmosphere. If every potential voter planted six trees, we shall tremendously increase the forest cover and reduce global warming by a significant amount—in just one year.



