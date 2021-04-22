Make Isiolo state capital, Nairobi commercial city

Commuters

Commuters scramble to board a bus along Moi Avenue in Nairobi, on April 20.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Rashid H. Adankhalif

Disaster and risk management consultant

What you need to know:

  • Roads serving Nairobi are too constricted to contain the kind of population explosion being witnessed during rush hour.
  • There are thousands of people who commute daily from adjacent counties to Nairobi.

The recent police blockades that had motorists and passengers, as well as ambulances ferrying patients, stuck in traffic overnight on major roads in Nairobi should jolt the authorities to think of relocating the capital city. 

