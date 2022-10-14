Make involvement of citizens in decision-making the norm

Barely two weeks after President William Ruto’s inauguration, a cloud of unease continues to hang in the air as Kenyans wait to see if the newly elected Kenya Kwanza government will deliver on its economic agenda.

This tension emanates from, among other things, the immediate actions taken by President Ruto that included the scrapping of the oil subsidy, which increased the prices of oil and things such as bus fare.

To the ordinary citizen, that is not an action to be expected from a new government.

Many had expected to be relieved of the burden of the high cost of living. While many economists and experts speculate that the decisions the government has made will make economic sense in the long run, it must be understood by those in the top echelons of power that the government of the people – in the practical sense of that term – is expected to ensure that everyone is on the same page with regard to the measures being undertaken and the consequences of the same.

Involvement in governance

What I'm suggesting is not that everyone should agree to every decision that the government chooses to undertake.

It is, nevertheless, imperative to have people agree or disagree on things they understand.

History teaches us that successful societies accord each of their members a fair share of involvement in the process of governance.

When people are involved in actions whose consequences impact them, they get a sense of validation, which is good for them and for the ruling team.

At this early stage, when the President has been hailed as one who hit the ground running, the people want to see some sense of consensus in decision-making.

This might be ignored by the technocrats and decision-makers, but they must not forget that taking the trouble to ensure everyone is on the same page gives the government social capital and legitimacy.

My unsolicited advice to President Ruto and other leaders is to make active the involvement of Kenyans in governance a norm.