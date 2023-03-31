Make housing affordable

It is often said that one can easily choose between buying a pizza and buying a bag of cement to build a house.

Both go for the same price but if one opts for a bag of cement, that is an investment. Kenya has an annual housing demand of 250,000 units, with an estimated supply of 50,000 units.

This translates to a deficit of two million units or an 80 per cent deficit. The affordability of houses is an even bigger challenge. There is limited access to land and insufficient funds to build a house among low-income families.

Those who cannot build a house rent one, with water supply, electricity, sanitation services and transport systems as some of the key factors that would-be tenants consider when looking for a house.

Rapid urbanisation

Due to rapid urbanisation and supply shortages, the costs of renting and buying a house have been skyrocketing. Millions have been forced to move to slums, as they cannot afford better housing.

Many people live in hovels because they have no title deeds for the land they occupy, so they are either hesitant to build houses there for security reasons or because they cannot use the land to get loans to put up decent houses.

While the Big Four Agenda of the Jubilee government came up with various solutions, the current government is doing a lot of ground-breaking for affordable housing. Useful ways of accelerating the building of houses include improving infrastructure, embracing alternative affordable building materials and issuance of title deeds to squatters.

Making housing loans affordable and accessible, rural development, tax incentives, limiting bureaucracy and corruption, streamlining land tenure systems and public-private partnerships would also help.

A house is a basic need and each Kenyan needs one.