Make herbal remedies preferred alternative to modern medicines

In the background of the rising cases of ‘lifestyle’ diseases is an increasing focus on traditional curative therapies. About four billion people use traditional medicine. Commercially, the global market share for traditional medicine is worth Sh18-27 trillion.

The increasing focus is made even more urgent by substantial suspicion that modern medicine, while important in the management of diseases and conditions, could also be creating more health complications and leaving patients with life-long side-effects.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines traditional medicine as ‘“the knowledge, skills and practices based on the theories, beliefs and experiences indigenous to different cultures, used in the maintenance of health and in the prevention, diagnosis, improvement or treatment of physical and mental illness”.

But switching to traditional medicine has many challenges. First, is negative perception. This is critical. Traditional health therapies were banned in 1925 by the colonial government. They were wrapped together with witchcraft and demonised as unChristian and “edifices of uncivilised natives”. Understandably, the practices posed a major hindrance to the success of the ‘colonial project’. The newly introduced Western healthcare could not compete with the cultural heritage, such a powerful counterforce to colonialism that it required brutal force to dismantle.

Yet this demonisation campaign did not really succeed; it merely drove traditional health practices underground, especially in many parts of Africa. Up to 80 per cent of the world population still use traditional healing methods. And there are varying degrees of acceptability of traditional medicine.

Unlike in Asian and South American countries, African traditional medical therapies did not grow as strong alternative medicine to challenge Western conventional therapies. Traditional methods of healing are even more accepted in the West than in Africa. There is a need for a sustained campaign to remove the negative image. This should be part of ‘decolonising’ the mind.

Scant records

It is good that the Constitution recognises the importance of traditional medicine, through The Health Act No. 21 of 2017. What is needed now are policies, regulatory bodies and sustained social marketing campaigns.

Secondly, there are scant records on traditional therapeutic material and practices. Well, there are some herbs and their medicinal values but those for mental healing are rarer. Mapping and recording all traditional healing plants, soils, sands and stones is vital. Everything that is suspected to be therapeutic.

This should not be hard for herbs, as there is still oral and practical knowledge on them and other material. But it will be harder for mental health practices—unsurprisingly because, even in modern medicine it is still not well understood. There is some scholarly and research work done by such government institutions as Kalro and the universities.

Thirdly, traditional therapeutic methods need intellectual protection and patenting. After all is done, the processes of extraction, formulas of dosage will require protection.

Fourth, and perhaps most critical, is the technical challenge of isolating the active chemical ingredients in herbs. For example, little is known about the active chemicals in Ajuga remota, (known as ‘Wanjiru wa rurii’ in central Kenya). This bitter herb is widely believed to have anti-malarial properties.

This is where science and modern technology comes in. Indian and China have made a global name for their scientific approach to traditional medicine. While our people have used herbal medicine for millennia, the active ingredients of miti shamba need to be scientifically isolated and their potency and efficacy known.

The new National Phytotherapeutic (PM1) Centre at Kenyatta University will go a long way in modernising traditional medicine. The Nation Research Fund-financed centre will scientifically process, patent and commercialise herbal products. It will also build capacity for testing, validation and legislation of naturally locally available products.

This is what universities are all about: Production, application and dissemination of knowledge. Hopefully, there will be more research to help in mainstreaming traditional medicine as an alternative to modern ones.