Make foundational learning a right for all children in Kenya 

Next week, Kenya will host educationalists from five African countries in Nairobi to ask one question: what does the evidence say matters most to improve education?

The 2023 Africa Evidence Forum conference comes at an opportune time, as parents, teachers and children await the outcome of the Presidential Task Force on Education Reform. So, what does the evidence say?

Improving education systems is no easy task. As any parent knows, a school is a community, and a wide range of things will determine the success (or otherwise) of their children. Education is also a hot topic in Kenya at present, with various debates taking place on CBC reform, teacher management and how to fund TVET and tertiary education. It is a complex picture.

However, evidence from international studies is clear that the most important investment for any education system (and for any parent) is to ensure as many children as possible acquire ‘foundational learning’ – meaning the basics of reading, writing, basic math and socio-emotional skills that underpin progress for any child, which for most children they should achieve by the age of 10. Denying children the chance to acquire these skills will have a serious impact on the rest of their school journey.

Kenya needs policies that work for Kenya. According to the World Bank, six out of 10 Kenyan children face ‘learning poverty’ — the inability to read a simple text by the age of 10. This is despite very impressive gains in access and a rapidly increasing budget spending on education. Equity is the major issue, with learning poverty worst for the most marginalised Kenyan children, including those in Asal counties or urban slums, girls and those with disabilities.

Thankfully, the government in Kenya recognises the challenge. For example, Kenya is a World Bank ‘Accelerator’ country, meaning they have shown a political and financial commitment to reducing learning poverty and ensuring all children can acquire foundational skills. However, to fast-track the desired outcomes, the new administration needs to do more.

First, there is a need to use opportunities such as the 2023 Africa Evidence Forum to ensure evidence-informed approaches to improve foundational learning.

For example, at Education Development Trust, we have seen that improving foundational learning outcomes for thousands of marginalised girls in the toughest of situations is possible by focusing on things like teaching quality, and strong leadership at the school and community levels. Such evidence can inform policies being considered by the presidential task force.

Funding challenges

Second, increasing education budgets is a good thing, but in doing so consider where to prioritise expenditure. Rightly, addressing funding challenges for TVET and higher education is a key policy priority, but balancing that with sufficient resources for primary and early childhood is, potentially, more important.

Third, make foundational learning an entitlement for all children in Kenya by the age of 10, and one that all schools have a responsibility to deliver, alongside improved support financially and technically from the government, backed up by parents and the wider community. With strong monitoring of where this foundational learning entitlement isn’t being achieved, every actor can be mobilised to ensure no child is left behind.