Make Form One selection easier for all

The recent placement of students into different secondary schools has left a lot to be desired. Pupils normally select the school of their choice before they sit their examinations. This selection is, however, unreasonable and unrealistic to a greater extent.

To begin with, parents usually place a lot of demands on their children and expect them to join national secondary schools. This is not done based on the performance and ability of the learner. This places the Ministry of Education in a very awkward situation: It usually finds itself having to deal with a situation where thousands of learners choose the same (mostly well-performing) school.

The situation could easily be reversed to avoid the disturbing incidence of a learner in, say, Mombasa, being admitted to a day school in Nyanza, or elsewhere. This puts a lot of pressure on the school principals, who have to contend with thousands of requests for transfer. It is quite disturbing, given that they have to balance between the available facilities and the surging numbers.

To address this situation, parents should be made aware of the fact that schools under the national category have been expanded and every county now boasts at least two. This is a departure from the past, when most of the national schools were located in Nairobi and its environs. Thus, selecting a national school in your county is not a lesser feat.

Individual effort and focus

Secondly, learners must be guided to understand that it is individual effort and focus that result in exemplary performance. A classic case is where the Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha cited students who did exemplarily well despite having been in day schools. Instructively, schools may not do much with overstretched facilities to meet the needs of every learner. Hence, animosity continues to characterise the admission process with many feeling that they have been dealt a raw deal.

Generally, the school can do lot to dissuade learners preparing for KCPE from the notion that some schools are better-placed to give them better results. They should be made aware that their commitment will yield the final score in secondary schools. Parents, too, must not be agitating for a different school based on the previous performance.

Notably, different cohorts of students perform variedly, and so the performance of a school in a given year does not always predict the same or better trend in the next four. However, after due process has been followed, the ministry should have learners admitted to schools of their choice, whether county, extra-county or national. In any case, there are several day secondary schools that do better than their national counterparts.

It should not be lost on the education stakeholders that it is proper planning and leadership that will result in proper selection of schools.



