Make eye care more accessible and affordable

Children with visual impairment start life at a disadvantage. Nabiritha, a Kenyan girl, was four months old when her mother realised she couldn’t see.

As she grew older, the girl had to feel her way around the house or join her friends playing outside.

But Nabiritha was lucky. She got help and her local health clinic arranged for a doctor—one of only eight paediatric eye surgeons in the country—to perform a surgery that restored her sight at seven.

In another East African country, Rwanda, two young children, Francois and Xavela, were losing their eyesight from bilateral cataracts.

But with the help of one of the only 18 ophthalmologists in the country, corrective surgeries restored their sight.

Many children are not as fortunate, nor are many adults across Africa, which has some of the world’s highest rates of blindness.

The prevalence of distance vision impairment in low- and middle-income regions such as Sub-Saharan Africa is estimated to be four times higher than in high-income regions, according to a 2020 study by Lancet.

In Kenya, one in 40 people suffers significant visual impairment, with many more who live with a milder or moderate impairment. Kenya has only five eye care doctors for every 100,000 people—one of the lowest ratios shows a 2019 report, “Utilization of Secondary Eye Care Services in Western Kenya”, published by the National Library of Medicine.

Striking economic cost

High rates of vision impairment and blindness can have a striking economic cost. One study published in the Lancet put the annual global cost of lost productivity from vision impairment as $410 billion.

The effects can also be deeply personal. In past surveys, half of the visually impaired in lower-income countries blamed their condition for loss of social standing.

Eight in 10 women—who are often disproportionately affected by eye issues but with far lower treatment rates than men—reported diminished roles in their own families.

Helping people to see not only reduces those costs and stigma but also results in overall good health.

Healthy people build a productive labour pool, increase revenue streams for themselves and their families and provide a larger tax base.

As a result, vision is a vital component in global development and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Of the top 10 countries with the highest rates of vision loss in 2020, says the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), eight were in Africa. Hence the need for quality eye care, starting with regular screenings, in sub-Saharan Africa.

Regular eye screenings are a central piece of World Sight Day being celebrated today. Collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors can see governments oversee national health systems as NGOs and private companies build partnerships to break down traditional barriers to eye care and substantially increase access, bringing in innovative approaches to reimagine eye care.