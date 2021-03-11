Make education fair to students with disabilities

Being exceptional, gifted or having a disability can be one of the most marginalising factors. Disability is ubiquitous. Unfortunately, many children with disability never go past primary or secondary school.

Unicef estimates that 90 per cent of children with disabilities in developing countries have never received any form of education. And when they go to school, a curriculum that hasn’t been adapted to their needs may shortchange them.

Once enrolled, they’re more likely to drop out than the rest. Majority won’t quit of their own volition; a myriad of challenges assails them.

Lecturers may lack the kind of savvy needed to accommodate the needs of students with disabilities, books may be unavailable in Braille for visually impaired students, and tutors may not know sign language for students who are hearing impaired.

On the other hand, financial support, housing, transportation, transfer processes, domestic issues and differences in academic requirements may not be in their favour.

Culture shock

Specialised education services mostly seclude students with exceptionalities in separate insular schools, with no opportunity for engaging with their peers without disabilities and often no access to the curriculum that their peers are learning.

This segregation makes them feel condescendingly patronised and the schools bulwark them with disabilities against their societies. The learners need to interact with their peers without disabilities to save them from culture shock when back in the society.

Tertiary institutions should adopt inclusive curriculum where students with disabilities enrol, study and graduate with the same skill set and qualifications as their peers.

The aim of educating any child is the same: To support them in reaching their full potential and leading productive lives with dignity as active members of their world — perhaps like Helen Keller and Stephen Hawking or even better.