Make conservation local

The lifting of the six-year logging ban brought forth a myriad challenges, notably the resurgence of logging in protected forests.

The Environment cabinet secretary has acknowledged this concerning trend, prompting a critical examination of our conservation policies, particularly their impact on communities near forests.

The correlation between poverty, unemployment and deforestation is a stark reality in Africa. There is a pressing need to redefine conservation as a tool to alleviate extreme poverty and unemployment.

Policies like making the community custodians and advocates of protected forests are likely to succeed. Conservation is a delicate balance between nature and the people. Shift from prioritising nature alone to considering the well-being of communities.

Forward-thinking approach

Direct benefits from the income generated by the Kenya Forest Service, for instance, can create a receptive atmosphere for further initiatives. By incorporating the community into alternative income-generating activities — such as agroforestry through the allocation of land for short-term crop farming — the government can simultaneously achieve conservation targets while enhancing food security.

Recognising the predominant role of wood fuel and charcoal in deforestation should incentivise investments in clean energy, such as LPG. Tax incentives for the sector can make eco-friendly alternatives affordable and accessible. Use of briquettes and emerging technologies, especially in public institutions like schools, can drive demand and stimulate growth in the sectors, drawing investors.

Politicisation of conservation often serves short-term political goals. Land disputes, particularly in protected areas, have led to confrontations between the government and communities. A forward-thinking approach — such as policies that foster shared responsibility and income between the government and local communities — is needed.