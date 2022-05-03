Make climate action a daily, global routine

Climate change is a global crisis that calls for undivided attention and urgent investments. People marked this year’s World Earth Day on April 22. The theme for the 52nd celebrations was: ‘Invest in our planet’.

Recent reports from Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change shows that human activities are estimated to have caused a one degree Celsius rise in global temperatures, which is likely to surge by a further 1.5 degrees between 2030 and 2052.

We need to change our approach to fixing the environment. Instead of waiting for another year to mark another Earth Day, each day should be spent dealing with environmental issues. On April 22, people participated by raising funds and volunteering to clean seas, rivers and polluted roadsides. Others planted trees.

These and other environment-friendly activities should be incorporated in daily routines without needing much investment.

Carbon emission

Air pollution is the greatest environmental threat to health and accounts for the rise in cases of non-communicable diseases, says the World Health Organization.

National Environmental Complaints Committee Secretary John Chumo says carbon emission reduction solutions include forest conservation, improved agricultural activities, adoption of solar, wind and geothermal energy, proper waste management and a shift from fossil fuels.

All these can be sewn together with other daily tasks. Instead of felling trees for charcoal, people should start planting trees and embrace biogas.

Forest restoration is the most natural way of eliminating carbon dioxide from the atmosphere if net-zero is to be achieved, since the technology of absorbing and storing carbon is still expensive and underdeveloped.