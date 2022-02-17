Make annual Kemri science meet inclusive

Scientists

Scientists working on HIV sample tests at Kenya Medical Research Institute on April 7, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Onyango

Global Impact Fellow

What you need to know:

  • Kemri Annual Scientific and Health Conference has been held every February since 2011.
  • Kenya’s budding life scientists cannot afford to continue missing out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The accretion of scientific knowledge necessitates cross-fertilisation of ideas amongst scientists. This mostly happens at scientific conferences, where researchers present their projects and papers, discuss their discoveries, network with potential collaborators and socialise with their peers.

