Make annual Kemri science meet inclusive

The accretion of scientific knowledge necessitates cross-fertilisation of ideas amongst scientists. This mostly happens at scientific conferences, where researchers present their projects and papers, discuss their discoveries, network with potential collaborators and socialise with their peers.

Every February since 2011, the Kenya Medical Research Instiutute (Kemri) has held such a conference. The Kemri Annual Scientific and Health Conference (Kash) is, however, usually out of reach for many life science students due to the high attendance and/or abstract submission fees.

There are also claims of students on attachment or internship involved in critical aspects of research whose findings or papers are presented at the event but are not acknowledged.

With that trend, Kenya risks producing a generation of scientists who are not only antisocial and disillusioned with science but also lack the necessary frontal circuitry to peer-review and constructively evaluate the work of their peers.

Scientific research

The 12th Kash, which ends today, has been running since Wednesday under the theme “Building a resilient health sector through investments in data science, research evidence, technology and innovations”. It aims to showcase ongoing research and highlight planned activities at the country level to some 450 participants.

Kenya’s budding life scientists cannot afford to continue missing out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get a feel for what, perhaps, is the most critical component of scientific research that isn’t readily observable in the laboratory. And there is an avalanche of reasons for that.

As research coordinators or principal investigators scout for ideas to bring back to their labs, post-doctoral fellows look for post-post-doc opportunities, science reporters look for interesting scoops, and vendors look for attendees to sell their services and convention knickknacks, undergraduate students can learn firsthand about the benefits of cross-lab exchanges and graduate students can look for post-doctoral positions.