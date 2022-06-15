Make a difference for children

coronavirus pandemic, children , children’s welfare, Covid-19,









Even with the coronavirus pandemic, many countries, including Kenya, have made tremendous improvements as far as children’s welfare is concerned. However, there are a number of flaws too.

The education sector was greatly affected by Covid-19. Children could not attend face-to-face classes. The government and other stakeholders, therefore, introduced online learning to enable children to continue with their studies. Nevertheless, many could not access the service for various reasons—such as poverty and lack of internet.

But even with the various mitigation measures put in place by the authorities, children were still severely affected by the pandemic. First, with many school administrations unable to keep up with the ever-worsening tough economic times, they shut down schools. The most affected were private schools; more than 400 of them were closed indefinitely, which affected over 56,000 children.

Last year, the government pledged about $64 million (Sh6.5 trillion) in support of private schools. To date, that has not been fulfilled. That has hindered the education of very many children, thus interfering with their mental well-being.

Today is the Day of the African Child, which is celebrated globally every June 16 since 1991. And we are just from the World Mental Health Awareness Month—in May. Still, society does not put more emphasis on children’s mental health. Covid-19 hampered the social support for children’s well-being. They suffered anxiety, fear and other conditions that affected their mental state.

Of the 700,000 people who die from suicide yearly are children as young as nine. The WHO says many communities fail to discuss mental health with children. A third of internet users are children and adolescents under 18, yet cyberbullying is rampant.

Mandela said history will judge us by the difference we make in the lives of children. Let us eschew cyberbullying and embrace guidance on counselling and continuously engage with the children.



