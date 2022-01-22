Maina Kiai and Mugambi Kiai: Celebrating Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, doyen of Kenya’s opposition politics, 28 years later

While commemorating the 28th anniversary of the death of Kenya’s legendary doyen of opposition politics, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, on January 20, the truth in William Faulkner’s statement in Requiem for a Nun, cannot ring truer – for “The past is not dead! Actually it is not even past.”

For if only we had followed the path Jaramogi vociferously advocated in early post-independence, we would certainly not be in the deep, perilous morass we currently find ourselves in: politically, socially, economically, culturally and ecologically.

For, Jaramogi cautioned against a “me first” national zeitgeist; which today provides the scaffolding on which our country has been erected. Just think about it: when asked by the colonial government to form a government while Jomo Kenyatta was still incarcerated, Jaramogi would race in the opposite direction, announcing loudly that there could only be “uhuru na Kenyatta”! Now, which of our modern-day politicians is capable of such an act of selfless patriotism?

Hounded, harassed and targeted

Jaramogi firmly believed in the equality of all Kenyans, which was why he ultimately resigned from the vice-presidency (another first but hardly followed example). He went to wallow in the backbenches of the opposition, from where he was hounded, harassed and targeted for the rest of his life. The immediate trigger for his resignation was the usurpation of his party vice-presidential position – at the Kenya African National Union (Kanu) conference in 1966 in Limuru – in a move of political chicanery and skullduggery. This scheme was executed because of his immoveable position that Africans should get their land back from the departing settlers for free. Jomo Kenyatta disagreed, stating that there would be nothing for free, even though what was being reclaimed was stolen lands!

What should have been Jaramogi’s sojourn to the opposition wound up being his struggle for the rest of his life: his new party, the Kenya People’s Union (KPU) was immediately targeted with strong-arm tactics by the ruling Kanu under Mzee Kenyatta. KPU was banned in 1969. In 1982, when he and George Moseti Anyona announced they were forming another political party, the notoriously repressive Section 2A of the old Constitution was hurriedly introduced in Parliament barring all other political parties outside Kanu. Hence his leadership of the struggle for the second liberation, where the political freedoms not achieved via independence had to be sought and fought for at a heavy cost.

Jaramogi provided the umbrella for dissenting voices to mobilise and organise their resistance to the neo-colonial authoritarian state that Kenya had become. After Mzee Kenyatta’s death in 1978, the more brutal Daniel Toroitich arap Moi took over. Detention without trial, house arrest, incarceration using repressive laws, intimidation and all manner of human rights violations ensued: yet Jaramogi remained unwaveringly firm in riposte. Jaramogi famously challenged Moi to cease behaving as if he owned the title deed to Kenya!

The repeal of Section 2A of the constitution in December 1991 after a long, arduous and difficult struggle saw Jaramogi provide leadership and tutelage to much-younger politicians and activists as the head of the original pressure group, the Forum for the Restoration of Democracy (Ford). Notable among them were the Young Turks who provided the political grist, sinews and energy to propel and grow this movement nationwide. Jaramogi’s death in 1994 came with the struggle for the second liberation still incomplete; with the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution signifying Kenya’s arrival at that particular destination.

Jaramogi believed in the youth. He was behind the student airlifts that took talented young Kenyans to the East; to India, Russia and other Eastern European countries in the 1960s. Before that, he had a heated disagreement with his former teacher, the famous Alliance High School headmaster Edward Carey Francis, on the purpose and value of education for Africans; maintaining that this was not just to enable them to serve as cogs in the imperial juggernaut.

Despite being cast publicly as an atavistic Luo tribal baron by the Jomo Kenyatta administration, it was clear that he had the intellectual clarity to transcend the ethnic cocooning that the colonial and Kanu regimes framed for Kenyans; from which we are today still flailing to extricate ourselves.

And despite being labelled an unrepentant Marxist and Communist by his detractors, Jaramogi believed in thrift; as exemplified, for instance, by his founding of the Luo Thrift and Trading Corporation.

A great visionary, Jaramogi had the perspicacity to warn in 1966 that it was Not yet Uhuru in Kenya!

Yes, again he was right, for today we are still fighting for our political, social, economic, cultural and ecological freedom. Quintessential Jaramogi Oginga Odinga!