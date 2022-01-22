Maina Kiai and Mugambi Kiai: Celebrating Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, doyen of Kenya’s opposition politics, 28 years later

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga

The late opposition leader Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  MAINA KIAI  &  Mugambi Kiai

While commemorating the 28th anniversary of the death of Kenya’s legendary doyen of opposition politics, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, on January 20, the truth in William Faulkner’s statement in Requiem for a Nun, cannot ring truer – for “The past is not dead! Actually it is not even past.”

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.