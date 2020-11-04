Magufuli should use his victory to advance EAC integration agenda

Ever since the Kenya political economist Anyang Nyong’o famously remarked in a 1990 publication that the East Africa Community (EAC) integration journey was an unfinished agenda, it has very much been a work in progress.

The good professor noted that integration process had suffered due to the prevailing tensions between the national interests of the member states.

The re-election of Tanzania’s President John Magufuli for a second and final term this week has brought to the fore the need the take stock of the state of affairs in the region, more than 20 years on since its revival, and the future prospects.

So what does his re-election portend for the EAC?

On inception in 1967, EAC was regarded as a more advanced mode of regional economic integration than even the European Economic Community (now European Union).

Member states had positioned the East African Common Services Organisation into a juggernaut for offering common transport, telecommunication and postal services.

But it did not last as the integration project collapsed in 1977 due to a clash of leaders’ political ideologies, divergent national interest and inadequate political will, among others.

Remained lame-duck

However, the member states would sign the 1999 treaty re-establishing the community on July 7, 2000. Membership expanded from the original three to six states with South Sudan the newest. Membership applications by DR Congo and Somalia are pending.

But while good on paper, the actualisation of the integration protocols has largely remained lame-duck. While the customs union, signed in 2005, and common market (2010) are operational, the monetary union (2013) is not yet.

In any case, some of the key guiding principles of common market, such as free movement of goods, services, capital and labour, are flouted on a regular basis.

One of the key variables to explain success or failure of regional integration schemes is national interest. Indeed, comparative politics scholarship acknowledge that national sovereignty is the basis on which negotiations for setting up sub-regional and regional functional organisations are conducted.

Narrow national interests projected by the EAC states have broad implications on not only the countries’ domestic agenda but also external affairs such as the pursuit of regional integration.

In the EAC, previous experience indicate that this has always stood in the way of taking forward the integration agenda.

The particular case of Tanzania stands out. Since the time of President Julius Nyerere, Tanzania’s unique circumstances have always militated against the spirit of EAC integration. Like the other newly independent states, it had to confront nation-building challenges, leaving regional integration as a secondary concern.

Its economy was relatively less developed than those of Kenya and Uganda, which has made improvement of its situation the main preoccupation.

This ‘original sin’ has come to define Tanzania’s relations with its neighbours over the years. Dodoma’s actions or regional posture, like the recent diplomatic tiff with Kenya over the management of Covid-19 at cross-border level, have brought to bear the assertions of the war theorist Carl von Clausewitz, that “a state’s behaviour is motivated by its needs to survive and prosper”.

The experiences from Tanzania brings to the fore the curious question of whether Dr Magufuli on his second tour of duty will be any different. He may not. The explanation to this is two-fold.

On one hand, Tanzania will seek to close the economic gap with the other EAC states, primarily Kenya, the economic hegemon of the region. On the other, Kenya’s external forays to sign bilateral trade deals with the US and the UK against the EAC collective bargaining agreement will further fuel suspicions between member states.

Looking forward, elections in Tanzania and the upcoming polls in Uganda and Kenya are an opportunity to reset the integration agenda. President Magufuli should be the man to turn Tanzania’s eye back to the prize.