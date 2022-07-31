Magoha, please watch your mouth

Although Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha apologised for his reckless and prejudiced remarks to an NTV female Muslim journalist, what he said directs attention to two larger and ingrained problems in our country that needs to be effectively and candidly addressed.

First, is the issue of abuse of privilege. Being in a position of authority or influence, especially at the higher heights, is an uncommon privilege that requires one to feel an advanced sense of responsibility and thoughtfulness to ensure that what they say or do respects our cultural and religious diversity as a nation, and adds worth to the wider society and its tenets.

It’s sad that some individuals abuse their privileges to spread mischief, bigotry, falsehoods, mistaken beliefs and negative stereotypes about other people and communities.

Poisonous

They do this in ways that make one believe that the mere fact that someone is titled, famous or senior does not necessarily mean they are appropriately smart or honourable.

The second issue touches on the Muslim and Somali question in our country. The inapt and negative tides of “othering” persons with either or both identities, despite their equal claim and vast progressive impact and contributions to this country, is poisonous.

This malady stems from misinformation resulting from Islamophobia, where Islam is fallaciously associated with backwardness and violence.

But the roots of this problem are much longer and deeper when you look at our country’s history, from the divisive colonial legacy to the governance mistakes of post-independence Kenya that prioritised security over development in Muslim and Somali-populous areas like North Eastern region, thereby creating a sense of segregation and related unnecessary imperceptions and suspicions about our social identity and loyalty.