Lusaka is oversimplifying the issue of teenage pregnancies

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka’s proposal to ban pregnant teenagers from resuming studies is oversimplifying the issue of teenage pregnancies and presenting a solution that is impractical, and unethical.

His proposal neglects the fundamental right to education, which is in reality the cornerstone of personal development and societal contribution. Punitive measures alone are ineffective in behaviour change.

On the flipside, life skills and health education programmes and robust support systems if, and only if, well implemented, have the potential to positively influence young individuals’ health decision making.

When put in actual context, the proposal fails to underscore the concurrent strategies that are direly needed to address the root causes of teenage pregnancies, including but not limited to poor living standards, socioeconomic disadvantages, and limited access to health and empowerment opportunities/programs.

The health and education indicators from Kakamega County — which neighbours Bungoma — over the last few years are proof enough that indeed a more effective strategy that includes targeted interventions such as economic support, reproductive health education, and improved access to contraceptives are critical to improving not only health indicators but also other complementing societal indicators.

Through a project by the Reproductive Health Network Kenya (RHNK) aimed at taming teen pregnancies in Kakamega County, the impact realised as at the end of 2023 has been nothing but heart-warming.

Among the voices of teachers from some of the schools RHNK engaged was the head teacher of Khayega Primary, who highlighted that the school typically experienced an average of three pregnancies annually.

However, he observed a positive change in 2023 when, following the candid engagements with the girls on sexual and reproductive health, none of the teens sat their exams while pregnant.

In his view, the head teacher saw the potential positive impact that would be realised if various stakeholder up-scaled their collaboration with the Kenya Institute for Curriculum Development to incorporate age-appropriate aspects of sexual and reproductive health into the learning curriculum.

The Kenya Health Information Survey for Kakamega County revealed a decline in the incidence of teenage pregnancies, with the numbers decreasing from 12,843 in 2022 to 9,048 in 2023.

In addition, the 2022-Kenya-DHS-Factsheet showed that the demand for modern contraceptive methods in Bungoma County was higher than most counties in the western region.

This is a clear indication that through heightened and strategically integrated social behavior change communication programmes, Bungoma County — just like Kakamega County — has the potential to curb the alarming rates of teen pregnancies.

Legal considerations arise, as the proposed ban could violate existing laws protecting adolescent girls in their diversities from discrimination based on pregnancy. If implemented, the proposed ban — that Lusaka has subsequently attempted to clarify — has the potential to perpetuate social stigma and discrimination, reinforcing the notion that pregnancy is a source of shame and punishment.

National and international human rights instruments emphasise the right to education without discrimination, making the implementation of such a ban legally questionable.

Missed opportunities for support and rehabilitation are also highlighted, as pregnant teens require support, counselling, and rehabilitation, not punitive measures.

A more effective approach involves creating a supportive environment that encourages young mothers to continue their education and build a better future for themselves and their children.

Lusaka and other leaders need to embrace the role of health and empowerment programmes geared towards addressing the complexities of teenage pregnancies as this menace requires a more comprehensive and rights-based multi-sectoral approach.



