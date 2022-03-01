Lower prices of food to ease Kenyans’ lives

The hue and cry about high food prices has dominated the airwaves for weeks with social media awash with the hashtag #LowerFoodPrices. The high cost of food points to a food price crisis phenomenon, which is defined as a persistent and volatile rise in the prices of food.

The drums on high food prices have been sounding since 2006, eliciting the question, are Kenyans food-secure? Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) reports that Consumer Price Index (CPI) on food commodities increased by 5.73 per cent and 5.39 per cent in December 2021 and January 2022.

According to the 1996 World Food Summit, food security is achieved when an individual, household, nation, region and all people at all times have physical and economic access to sufficient, safe and nutritious food that meets their dietary needs. Thus, high food prices progressively diminish access to food for poorer sections of the population.

The underlying factors behind food price increases include population explosion, urbanisation, low-income levels, high demand for biofuel products and poverty on the demand side. Others are low agricultural productivity, high input prices, underinvestment in rural infrastructure and declining world food stocks on the supply side.

Kenya’s population was 47.5 million in 2019, from 38.6 million in 2009. In agricultural areas, the rapid growth leads to land subdivision, reducing farmlands. In arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs), high population has led to violent attempts by communities to control natural pasture and water points.

Low agricultural productivities rank as the most critical cause of high food prices. Agriculture contributes 25 per cent of Kenya’s GDP and directly and indirectly controls 27 per cent through linkages. The sector employs 80 per cent of the population and generates 60 per cent of foreign exchange and 75 per cent of industrial raw materials.

Multiplier and spillover effects

These facts informed the 2003 Maputo Declaration, which requires 10 per cent allocation of government expenditure to agriculture. Agricultural productivity bears multiplier and spillover effects to economic growth. Hence, the food prices war will be won or lost in the agricultural fields.

Millennium Development Goal (MDG) No. 1 is ending extreme poverty and hunger. One way of doing that is by addressing the food price crisis. Provision of emergency food assistance, release of public grain stocks, cash transfers, food safety nets, food subsidies and school feeding programmes are some of the short-term methods to address it.

In the long run, the government must invest in agricultural and rural infrastructure, focusing on extension services to disseminate technologies to farmers. Roads and electricity catalyse growth of processing factories, thus enabling value addition.

Macroeconomic variables like public debt, exchange rates and interest rates need to be stable. High debt results in high transfers and weakens the local currency. A stable macro-economic environment spurs confidence in investors. Hence, macroeconomic stability is a panacea for the food crisis.



