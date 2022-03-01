Lower prices of food to ease Kenyans’ lives

High food prices

High food prices progressively diminish access to food for poorer sections of the population.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Erick Odera

The hue and cry about high food prices has dominated the airwaves for weeks with social media awash with the hashtag #LowerFoodPrices. The high cost of food points to a food price crisis phenomenon, which is defined as a persistent and volatile rise in the prices of food.

