Loss of green spaces could open door to more diseases in Nairobi

trees cut waiyaki way expressway

A section of Nairobi’s Uhuru highway on  October 28, 2020. Most trees has been cut to allow construction of Nairobi Expressway to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Fèvre  &  James Hassel

There has been widespread concern over the shrinking of green spaces in Nairobi. Most recently, there was uproar over the construction of a raised highway. This resulted in the felling of hundreds of trees, though protests managed to save one 100-year-old fig tree.

