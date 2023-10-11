Loss and damage fund may be pipe dream for Africa

The now near-obvious wild goose chase of the Loss & Damage Fund is akin to the pursuit of a defaulted mobile loan by a non-registered lender.

Other than bombard them with demand calls, there is no way to hold the defaulter accountable. The debt collector relies only on the borrower’s perceived honour to repay the loan.

So is the Global North’s commitment to developing countries on the Loss and Damage Fund, at $500 billion and escalating by $200 billion annually.

The concept was first presented at the 2nd World Climate Conference in 1991, in Geneva, in light of the geographical imbalance between the causes and effects of climate change the Global South faces.

But it was not until 2007, at COP13, when the text ‘Loss & Damage’ was officially adopted in the United Nations COP documentation. Liability and compensation became a key agenda. The scope and application were unclear, however. And no financial mechanism or legal obligation was included.

The creation of the fund at last year’s COP27, at the behest of climate advocates, was more or less an acknowledgment than pledge by the biggest carbon emitters.

Under pressure, the Global North recognised that they were responsible and could no longer drag their heels on the dance floor. Be that as it may, the commitment was considered historic.

With the wonderful progress from November came the Africa Climate Summit (ACS) last month, when Africa’s negotiators converged on Nairobi to strengthen the continent’s position on climate change. Climate financing was a key agenda.

But the Nairobi Declaration resulted in an overarching appeal for urgent reform of the multilateral financial system.

A new financing architecture that is responsive to Africa’s special needs. Monetisation of the carbon sinks in Africa was also emphasised, overshadowing solutions to the humanitarian crises in countries most affected by climate change.

Africa is in a tight spot as regards the financing quest: we lend ourselves dependent on the system we reprimand. One designed to keep us on the passenger seat in the global bus.

We owe them big time, on their terms. The escalating dollar rate at which we repay the foreign debt out of our control. Could we be open to swapping compensation for the loss and damage debt, as proposed in low tones?

How shall we seek debt restructuring and relief while demanding climate financing, from the same audience? At the same time. In the same document. The carbon trading proposals complicate the quest.

If the sentiments of the US climate envoy at the ACS were anything to go by, the rich polluters will be damned to pay for climate reparations. According to John Kerry, Americans feels that, while they’ve contributed heavily to the global climate crisis, they’re ‘equally’ affected by the phenomenon.

Thirty years on, there is still no political will to compensate for the loss and damage Africa has and continues to suffer as a result of the excessive environmental pollution by developed nations.

Will anything change at COP28?



