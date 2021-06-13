Look ye yonder, Ethiopia is the next frontier of trade, and economic hub

Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

An aerial view of the 145-metre-high Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile in northwest Ethiopia.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Al -Hajj Amin

Lecturer in Diplomacy and Foreign policy

The East African University

Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous country after Nigeria, has suffered military rule, civil war and catastrophic famine over the past half-century. But in recent years, it has emerged as a major power in the Horn of Africa with rapid economic growth and increasing strategic importance under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

