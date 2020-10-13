Look out for tell-tale signs to curb suicides

As the World Suicide Prevention Month was marked in September, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says a million people commit suicide yearly, the alarming rate raising concerns on what is being done to prevent it.

To those who are not in the grips of suicidal depression and despair, it’s difficult to understand what drives others to take their own lives. A suicidal person is in so much pain that they can see no option. It is as simple as that. Blinded by feelings of self-hate, hopelessness and isolation, they can’t see any way of finding relief except through death. Despite the desire for the pain to stop, most are deeply conflicted about ending their lives. They wish there was an alternative to suicide, but they don’t see one.

Depression, in particular, plays a major role in suicide. It causes distorted thinking and leads to the feeling of no possible solution to their suffering.

Most suicidal individuals give warning signs or signals of their intentions. The best way to prevent suicide is to recognise these signs and know how to respond to them. If you believe that a friend or family member is suicidal, you can help to prevent it by pointing out the alternatives, showing that you care and getting a doctor or psychologist involved.

Major warning signs for suicide include talking about killing or harming oneself, talking or writing a lot about death or dying and seeking out things that could be used in a suicide attempt, such as weapons and drugs. The signals are even more dangerous if the person has a mood disorder like depression or bipolar, suffers from alcohol or other psychoactive substance dependence, had attempted suicide or has a family history of suicide.

Dangerous warning sign

A subtler but equally dangerous warning sign is hopelessness. Studies show this is a strong predictor of suicide. People who feel hopeless may talk about “unbearable” feelings, predict a bleak future and state that they have nothing to look forward to.

Other warning signs of a suicidal mind frame include dramatic mood swings or sudden personality changes like switching from outgoing to withdrawn or well-behaved to rebellious. One may also lose interest in day-to-day activities, neglect their appearance or show big changes in their eating or sleeping habits. Research shows many individuals who have completed or attempted suicide did not seek medical attention in the preceding year.

To prevent or slow down the rate of suicides, always be on the lookout for these signs. Anybody who exhibits them needs immediate help. And, while talking to a friend or family member about their suicidal thoughts and feelings can be extremely difficult, giving them an opportunity to express their feelings can provide them with much-needed relief from loneliness, hence pent-up negative feelings, and could prevent a suicide.

Most importantly, increase awareness and education about these suicidal signs to curb suicides.





Dr Nyamache is a general medical practitioner. jeldahnyamache@gmail.com.