Long-term visa will boost trade for Kenya, USA

Given the need to expand business opportunities for Kenyans and Americans, increasing the maximum visit visa period to 10 years is long overdue. In the current arrangements, citizens can be granted five-year visas.

If Kenya is serious about attracting investors from the North America market, it should provide all qualifying applicants a 10-year visa.

It would also be a strong signal that Kenya is interested in establishing long-term and mutually beneficial business relationships with America.

The Chinese have it that the journey of a thousand miles begins with the first step. However, such a step has to be in the right direction.

A 10-year visit visa presents significant benefits to both nations. Tourists can visit several times to explore business opportunities.

The Kenyan market presents great commercial opportunities for Americans.

A long-term visa provides sufficient time to explore business opportunities that can lead to fruitful investments.

International travel is one of the most important forms of informal education. Though financially demanding, travel provides a unique opportunity to reflect on what one has always known or assumed to be normal, right and obvious, based on their cocoon or comfort zone.

Students Airlift Programme

Travel therefore significantly contributes to shaping a person’s objective and balanced view of the world as they grow up.

Such a reflection can have long-term benefits at the personal, family, village, county, national and continental levels.

The 1959 Kennedy Students Airlift Programme to the US by Tom Mboya gave the world Barack Obama Sr. In the end, Americans got their 44th President from Kenya.

I’ll let you imagine what similar national programmes in Africa in the 21st century would give the world in the next 50 to 1,000 years.