Long-term visa will boost trade for Kenya, USA

A long-term visa provides sufficient time to explore business opportunities that can lead to fruitful investments. 

By  Joel Mwaura

What you need to know:

  • A 10-year visit visa presents significant benefits to both nations.
  • Tourists can visit several times to explore business opportunities. 

Given the need to expand business opportunities for Kenyans and Americans, increasing the maximum visit visa period to 10 years is long overdue. In the current arrangements, citizens can be granted five-year visas.

