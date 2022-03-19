Locking out independent candidates after primaries is bad for democracy

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), aspirants seeking to run in the August 9, elections as independent candidates should be barred from contesting in party primaries. The election management body argues that this “would create a level playing ground”.

“If a person does not believe in the ideology of a party, he/she should not participate in their primaries. We want independent candidates and those nominated by parties to be equal before the law,” IEBC director of legal services Chrispine Owiye told the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) of the National Assembly recently.

When matters are presented as aimed at protecting a right, more so by a lawyer, it’s so tempting to assume that they are well-intended and harmless. But wait a minute. For what reasons did Kenyans demand that independent candidates be provided for in electoral laws in the first place? Are political parties in Kenya based on ideology as Owiye would want the public to believe? And are the nominations as free and fair as he seems to assume?

In an uncategorised article published in its website, Prof Jill Cottrell Ghai of Katiba Institute traces the origin of the concept and reality of independent candidates to the push for political pluralism that peaked in 1991 with the repeal of Section 2A of the constitution. The demand to revert to multi-party democracy and allow those who do not wish to be associated with political parties to run as independent candidates were among the reforms placed before the government.

But even after Section 2A that had made Kenya a one-party state by law was eventually removed, the 1991 reforms did not allow for independent candidates. This forced those who wished to run in the 1992 and the 1997 elections to come together under Harun Mwau’s Party of Independent Candidates of Kenya (PICK) for purposes of securing clearance from the Electoral Commission of Kenya.

The quest for independent candidates resumed in earnest after 1992 elections as momentum built for the successive 1997 elections. And when the Constitution of Kenya Review Commission Act was enacted in 1997 under the Inter-Parties Parliamentary Group (IPPG) reforms to pursue comprehensive review of the constitution, Kenyans once again pressed for the provision of independent candidates in the anticipated constitution.

Undemocratic practices

The push for independent candidates was informed by the undemocratic practices of the one-party era, more so, the infamous mlolongo (queuing) system of nomination that Kanu had adopted and abused in the 1988 elections. Kanu was the only political party then and virtually everyone who wanted to get elected had to run on its ticket. But the party still rigged its own nominations as aspirants who had attracted the shortest queue of supporters were declared to be the bonafide candidates proceeding for the main elections.

More than three decades after reintroduction of multi-party democracy in Kenya, primaries continue to be singular headache for many a political party. Claims of reserved seats for preferred aspirants remain a permanent feature of party nominations, even as elaborate nomination procedures always precede primaries by big parties.

From 2013 when it became practically possible for aspirants to contest as independent candidates, a number of individuals who reportedly ‘lost’ in party primaries have gone ahead to win in the main elections, the clearest indication that they may have been rigged out to pave way for candidates preferred by party big wigs.

It is these realities that make one shudder with trepidation at the suggestion by the IEBC that independent candidates be locked out of the contest after party primaries. Such a move, were it to be effected in the law, is reminiscent of laws under the former constitution that took away with the left hand rights that the constitution guaranteed.

The right to contest in elections as an independent candidate is an integral part of the right to freedom of association as guaranteed under Article 36 of the Constitution.

Already, amendments effected recently to the Political Parties Act bar individuals who have ‘lost’ in party primaries from joining other political parties. To suggest that they cannot contest as independent candidates is a brazen attempt by a constitutional commission not to promote constitutionalism.

Furthermore, freedom of association connotes the right to leave or not associate at all with any organization. Political parties are not be an exception in this regard.