Need to locate missing exam candidates

Parents don’t seem to take education as seriously as in the past. This came to my mind when it was revealed that hundreds of Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination candidates are missing from schools with the tests set to begin within a month.

This is despite this year getting a record enrolment of 1,187,517 and 751,150 candidates for KCPE and KCSE, respectively.

Head teachers and principals can’t account for the missing candidates, who neither showed up when candidates were recalled in October, nor during reopening of schools in January. That has elicited the fear that more candidates will miss the exams this year than before.

The exams were postponed last year after the Covid-19 pandemic led to a 10-month closure of schools. The disruptions, including job losses and related economic hardships, forced families to relocate, while some private schools closed down.

Switch exam centres

For these reasons, the authority allowed candidates to switch exam centres in order to cope with the unusual times.

There has been spirited efforts by the Ministry of Education and that of the Interior to trace learners after the long break. Many of the missing girls got married, gave birth or are pregnant.

For instance, a county health and education department report shows that more than 7,600 girls in Baringo South Sub-County became pregnant when schools closed last year.

In Narok County, 15,542 pregnancies were reported among teens aged 15-19 years, including candidates, over the past year. The boys mostly dropped out to seek employment as casual labourers with the boda-boda business being blamed the most for luring them from school.

We need guidance and counselling for the learners to prevent the situation from recurring.