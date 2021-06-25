Local ship building a great idea

The launch of the Kenya Shipyard Limited by the State is a major leap in the country’s quest to be a shipbuilding hub and leading maritime economy in Africa. While Kenya Shipyard Limited is primarily tasked with construction, repair and maintenance of shipping vessels, the agency will also be instrumental in developing local ship manufacturing, critical to achieving the Blue Economy agenda.

The global market for ship construction, estimated at USD 126 billion in 2020, is currently dominated by South Korea (40 per cent), China (25 per cent and Japan (15 per cent). Kenya should be angling for a slice of this lucrative pie, hence the need to enhance its capacity to build modern vessels to reduce reliance on foreign-built ships.

Africa’s shipping and maritime sector is largely under-developed, but according to UNCTAD, the continent’s share of world maritime exports is currently at seven per cent and growing. Investing in shipbuilding therefore has potential to transform African coastal states into maritime hubs.

Blue Economy agenda

Kenya is the main shipping logistics hub of Eastern and Central Africa, giving it a competitive advantage in shipbuilding and maritime engineering in the region. In the past, ship engineering in Kenya was carried out at the port of Mombasa.

Ship construction in Kenya is not a futuristic concept. Already, the MV Uhuru II, the first vessel to be constructed at Kisumu port in over 70 years, is being built under a partnership between Kenya Shipyard Limited and a Dutch shipbuilding company. The project will create over 1,000 jobs. Improving shipping and maritime infrastructure is a key component of the economic roadmap. Why then not build our own ferries instead of importing used vessels from other countries at high cost?

Ship building is also critical in realizing Kenya’s Blue Economy agenda, and securing our marine assets also requires well-equipped vessels. Here, Kenya Shipyard Limited and Kenya Coast Guard Services can partner with international firms with technical expertise in that area.

Also, why not build customised vessels for cruise tourism to attract more domestic and international visitors?