Local joint tests will make CBC stillborn

Kenyan primary schools have just concluded their national exams—the last Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA). KCPE holds significant weight in shaping the academic journey of students based on their performance, compared to KPSEA under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

The Competency-Based Assessment Framework does away with high-stakes tests like the KCPE exam. But its implementation does not necessarily disrupt the established assessment practices in schools, including the administration of local joint tests such as county, sub-county and zonal level tests.

Since local joint tests are mainly meant to prepare students to improve their performance in high-stakes tests, it would be expected, for instance, that the wrapping up of KCPE means the end of the local joint tests.

However, this is not the case, as evidenced in the APHRC study, where seven in every 10 teachers in the CBC grades reported using these tests. Their enduring presence in some Kenyan schools indicates the persistence of old habits in the education system. The legacy of the structure and assessment practices of the KCPE remains deeply entrenched in our schools, and this practice persists in the transition to CBC.

One possible reason for some teachers clinging to these tests could be their belief in the infallibility of the KCPE. High-stakes tests have been argued to promote competition among students and schools, thereby leading to overall improved academic achievement. A saying goes that you don’t mend what is not broken.

And now, the government has chosen to mend an assessment system that some teachers believe was not ‘broken’ and found ways to resist the change. Although they are seemingly shifting away from KCPE, they maintain similar assessment practices in the CBC grades which they believe are ‘good practices’ that would help their students to reach desired competencies.

Impact of assessment

The influence of these tests, carved from the experience of KCPE, resembles the broader impact of high-stakes testing on teaching practices, such as curriculum narrowing and resource allocation bias favouring high-performing students. Furthermore, they can influence teachers to ‘teach to the test’ instead of facilitating students to be critical thinkers and independent learners.

In addition, local joint tests and, especially, mocks have been linked to increased student pressure and anxiety, which has sometimes been suggested to lead to school unrest, the latter point being particularly so at the secondary school level. The increase in student strikes and incidents of arson in schools has been implied to be one of the reasons that led the government to ban mocks and other local inter-school exams.

Therefore, the resurgence of these tests, or their resistance to fade away, should, as a result, be a concern in the context of the education reforms. This is even more important considering the economic implications associated with such tests.

Financial burden

Local joint tests impose an additional—and unnecessary—financial burden on parents. This is because procuring the local tests is not an expense covered by the free education funds that the government disburses to all public schools, albeit irregularly. The government only budgets for the tests provided for in the Competency-Based Assessment Framework.

Consequently, individual schools have to raise money to procure the local joint tests, a cost that is often transferred to the parents. Many parents cannot afford to raise the additional money to cover such costs.

The spillover of KCPE-driven assessment practices to CBC grades could hinder the effective implementation of the new curriculum, leading to a persistent misalignment between teaching approaches and the desired learning outcomes. If this is not checked, there is a real risk of KPSEA, which is conducted in Grade Six, becoming the new KCPE, particularly at the school level.

As a teacher in the APHRC study said, “The KPSEA is still not clear on what is expected of teachers; it still focuses on tests and [so] we still use the KCPE strategy to prepare for KPSEA.” Accordingly, it is crucial to demonstrate to teachers the significance of the reforms brought by CBC and the effectiveness of the assessment approaches adopted in the Competency-Based Assessment Framework.

In acknowledgment of the gap between the perspectives of teachers and the designers of the competency-based assessment, efforts should be directed to fostering a shared understanding and mutual collaboration. There is a need to enhance the understanding that CBC is about learners achieving competencies and not merely high academic grades.

Closing this gap requires enhancing training programmes and workshops that equip educators with the necessary skills and knowledge to align their teaching methodologies and assessment practices with the core principles of CBC.

Dr Karisa (@kilichobaki) and Dr Ngware (@mngware) are research scientists at the African Population and Health Research Center.