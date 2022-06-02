Live the National Anthem

June 1 is the day we honour our forefathers for achieving our independence. On Madaraka Day, we proudly sing the National Anthem and enjoy stepping on our motherland freely. It’s sang on specific days in various institutions and on various occasions—for instance, the 19th annual National Prayer Breakfast, which was last held on May 28 at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi.

It is remarkable to use the National Anthem as our identity but it becomes unfortunate when what we sing is different from what we practise. The National Anthem is not just a mere song but a prayer, in a sense. During the National Prayer Breakfast, the message was peace and love. Prayers were made for the August general elections attended by leaders from various national departments.

We ask “God of all creation” to bless our nation and pray that justice become “our shield and defender”. Speaking of justice, how many corrupt leaders have been cleared to vie for electoral seats? Many. And how many land grabbing cases are pending as residents become squatters on their ancestral land?

Extreme ethnic violence

We pray to dwell in unity but every time we conduct elections, it turns out to be another season of extreme ethnic violence. The politicians who attended the prayer event are the same ones who shout at campaign rallies, calling one another names and shamelessly making hate speeches. Just how plenty is peace and liberty within our borders?

While most citizens and leaders practise the second stanza, arising “with one heart strong and true”, there have been those ready to split up the oneness. The prayer day has, for 19 years, been led by clergy, some of them consumed with lust for money rather than the unity they pray for. To some people, service is not their earnest endeavour but rather greed.

“Our homeland of Kenya, heritage of splendor” has gradually turned into heritage of tribalism. The old grandeur of oneness is gone. Majority stand not to defend it but rather their self-interests.

Let’s exercise the essence of our National Anthem.



